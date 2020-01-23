LCPXpresso Click Shield is designed to support multiple NXP development platforms which use Arduino connector and equip them with two mikroBUS sockets. Start your development with ease on LPCXpresso platform and get immediate access to hundreds of Click boards™ in our offer.

LPCXpresso is the development platform pioneered by NXP® and Embedded Artists. It includes low-cost LPCXpresso target boards which are designed for simple, rapid prototyping and evaluation. They work with the MCU Xpresso or industry-leading partner toolchains and they are equipped with the Arduino expansion socket.

LPCXpresso Click Shield is the perfect way to expand the functionalities of your LPCXpresso development boards with Arduino socket to 2 mikroBUS™ sockets and add any functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™. We are fully stocked with everything from sensors and WiFi transceivers to motor control and audio amplifiers.You name it we have it! This amount of Click boards™ gives you a versatile selection of peripheral devices that can be taken off the shelf and used for prototyping in no time.

