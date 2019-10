LCD Mono Click is a Click board™ that uses the LS013B7DH03 LCD display from Sharp which combined with the EFM32, from Silicon Labs, and its energy saving capabilities creates a powerful display application.

The display used for this click, the LS013B7DH03 LCD, is a 1.28", 128x128 pixels monochrome display, with a 3-wire SPI interface.

For more information about the LCD Mono click, please visit the product page.

