LCD IPS 1.65” Display ideal for applications requiring high pixel density in a narrow form factor

Display vivid and detailed visuals with 142x428 resolution, 700:1 contrast ratio, and support for up to 262K colors using the ER-TFT1.65-2

LCD IPS 1.65” Display (ER-TFT1.65-2) is a compact 1.65-inch bar-type IPS TFT LCD display panel from EastRising offering a resolution of 142x428 pixels, ideal for applications requiring high pixel density in a narrow form factor.

KEY FEATURES:



Bar-Type IPS TFT LCD: Provides a narrow and high-resolution display

Resolution: 142x428 pixels for vivid and detailed images

High Contrast Ratio: 700:1 for sharp visuals

Color Depth: Supports 65K to 262K colors for vibrant content

IPS Technology: Ensures consistent color reproduction and wide viewing angles

Wide Viewing Angle: 80 degrees in all directions (left, right, up, down)

High Brightness: Typical brightness of 350cd/m² for clear visibility in various conditions

4-wire SPI Interface: Enables high-speed data communication with low-pin-count MCUs

Soldering-Type FPC: Designed for direct soldering to a PCB or optional connector use

Compact Outline: Dimensions of 16.30mm (W) x 44.96mm (H) x 2.2mm (T)

APPLICATIONS:



Perfect for smartwatches, fitness trackers, and similar wearable devices

Suitable for blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, and patient monitoring systems

Provides clear display for compact handheld instruments

Any embedded application requiring a compact, high-resolution, and visually clear monochrome or limited-color display



For more information about LCD IPS 1.65” Display visit the official product page.

