LAN9252-SAMD51 Development board from Microchip has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

Yet another development board has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard. This board is called the LAN9252-SAMD51 Development board, from Microchip.

Our business relationship with Microchip is continuing to develop and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 299 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon, so continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

For more information about all Microchip development boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

