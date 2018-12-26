Knob G click, the ideal solution for building various HMI applications

The Knob G click features a combination of high-quality quadrature rotary encoder and a LED ring composed of 24 individual green LEDs. The highly advanced LED driver IC features unparalleled flexibility, making the Knob G click an ideal solution for building various HMI applications where a precise input is required.

The outputs of the rotary encoder are processed by a debouncing circuitry which ensures reliable switching action. This makes the encoder directly usable in interrupt serving routines (ISR) without the need for a bulky debouncing code.

The 24 individual LEDs form a LED ring around the encoder, which is a high-quality rotary encoder with the push-button produced by ALPS.

For more information about the Knob G click, please visit our website.