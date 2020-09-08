Kickstart your school year with 20% discount

If you already bought a new backpack, you can't keep it empty. A couple of notebooks, a couple of development boards, Click boards™, some pens and mikromedias. The perfect way to begin the school year.

Like always, we are with you all the way. Mikroe offers seven days of amazing discounts within a special Back to School Offer.

Choose from more than 1600 products - buy compilers, 8th generation of hardware perfection boards, Click boards™, mikromedias and accessories - all you need for a kickstart of your school year!

This offer is valid from 15:00 PM on September 8th, until 12:00 AM on September 15th.

Your Mikroe