Joystick 4 Click featuring 5-position tactile switch from the ALCOSWITCH series

Provide intuitive and reliable input control with 2434804-1 for a variety of interactive applications

Joystick 4 Click is a compact add-on board made for precise and dependable input control across a wide range of interactive projects. At its core lies the advanced 2434804-1, a high-quality 5-position tactile switch sourced from TE Connectivity's renowned ALCOSWITCH series.

KEY FEATURES:

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards Extended actuator: Provides a clear and tactile feedback mechanism for the user

Provides a clear and tactile feedback mechanism for the user 100.000 switch cycle lifespan: Provides long-term durability for demanding applications

Provides long-term durability for demanding applications Durable construction: Stainless steel contact base and silver plating enhance switch longevity and performance

Stainless steel contact base and silver plating enhance switch longevity and performance Low profile design: Suitable for integration into compact devices without compromising functionality

Suitable for integration into compact devices without compromising functionality Dual voltage compatibility: Works with either 3.3V or 5V logic voltage levels, accommodating various MCU boards

APPLICATIONS:



Provide precise control for gaming consoles

consoles Enable intuitive navigation and control in smartphones, tablets, and other handheld devices

Offers reliable input for machinery control panels and operator interfaces in industrial

Provides precise input for vehicle controls and infotainment automotive systems

