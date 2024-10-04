Join Us for the First Ever NECTO Studio Webinar on October 8th!

Explore Embedded With NECTO

WALKTHROUGHT We are excited to announce NECTO Studio's first-ever webinar, marking the beginning of a new chapter in our ongoing commitment to empowering developers. This is the first in a monthly series of webinars designed to bring you closer to the newest advancements in NECTO Studio.



Join us for an exclusive live-streamed session on YouTube, where our Product Manager will take you through the features and enhancements packed into the latest release of NECTO Studio v7.0.4. This is the perfect opportunity to see the latest tools and functionalities in action and ask questions directly to the NECTO's Product Lead.



ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.