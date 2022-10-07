Japan delegation visits MIKROE

A Japanese business delegation visited MIKROE again yesterday, after five years. The visit was organized by JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization), the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, and the Serbian Development Agency. We were glad to welcome 19 representatives from 14 Japanese companies and share with them who we are and what we do.



After a presentation on our company history and how the story of MIKROE began, CEO Nebojsa Matic and CPO Tanja Milinkovic talked about the main product lines and then showed the Japanese delegation our production facilities and Planet Debug solution.



It's always a fun experience to show people how we make our Click boards™, development boards, CODEGRIP debuggers, and generally explain how MIKROE ecosystem works. After the official tour, everyone chatted on the terrace before posing for a group photo.

This was a great opportunity to expand technological cooperation between our two sides. Our doors are always open for another visit!

ABOUT JETRO

This organization was originally established in 1958, to promote Japan's export. Today they mainly focus on promoting direct investments into Japan.

JETRO has more than 70 offices worldwide, and they use this network to conduct research on current trends in the economy. Based on this they support economic partnerships, between Japan and other countries.

For more information about JETRO, see this page.

