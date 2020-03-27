IT‘S LEARNING TIME offer – 20% flat discount + 30% off on selected products & bundles

Regardless of where you are, you need to develop yourself and prepare for the future you wish to have.

So, while you are home - use the time wisely! Accumulate knowledge, educate yourselves further, and make your future even brighter with the time you have on your hands. If you need the tools that can help you with that – we have your back! We are continuing to ship our products worldwide.

We have also decided to create specialized product bundles that will be available with a 30% discount. We will apply the same 30% discount on selected products, as well.

All of the bundles and discounted items are available for you to see on our homepage and below, and if you click on any of them it will take you straight to the shopping cart so that you can see the discount and the bundle more clearly. Those special offers are:

As the industry leader, we take pride in being a company that rises to the occasion whenever our customers need us. Mikroe‘s process remains as safe and as stable as ever.

Continue purchasing Mikroe products online from the comfort of your home because IT’S LEARNING TIME!

All of our 1500+ products are available online with a 20% discount!

No worries, Mikroe produces one new product per day, so this offer gains in value daily!

The offer starts on Friday, March 27th at 3 PM CET and ends on Friday, April 3rd at 9 AM CEST.

Be sure to visit our webshop during the mentioned period and do not miss out on this great deal!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe

Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support.