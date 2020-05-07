The ISO ADC Click is current sensing system, which includes isolated delta-sigma modulator. The main IC on the ISO ADC click is AMC1204BDWR, from Texas Instruments. The current-sensing shunt resistor is designed as a 4 wire connected resistor that enables accurate measurements through a force-sense connection. The AMC1204BDWR differential inputs easily connect to the shunt resistor, An internal reference eliminates the need for external components.

ISO ADC Click can be used to sense currents in motor control inverters, green energy generation systems, and other industrial applications.

For more information visit ISO ADC Click product page.

