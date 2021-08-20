ISO ADC 5 Click is a compact add-on board that contains quad-channel isolated ADC with field supply. This board features the MAX22530, galvanically isolated, 4-channel, multiplexed, 12-bit, analog-to-digital converter (ADC), providing 5kVRMS isolation from Maxim Integrated. The ADC and all field-side circuits are powered by an integrated, isolated DC-DC converter that can verify field-side functionality even when there is no input signal or other field-side supply. The 12-bit ADC core has a sample rate of typically 20ksps per channel, where ADC data is available through the SPI interface.

This Click board™ is ideal for high-density, multi-range, group-isolated, binary-input modules and provides a complete solution to any system requiring monitoring inputs without a separate isolated power supply.

For more information about ISO ADC 5 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe