ISO ADC 2 Click is a compact add-on board that represents a completely isolated 12-bit, 300 kSPS data acquisition system. This board features the AD7091R, successive-approximation analog-to-digital converter (ADC) from Analog Devices. It uses the 3-wire SPI serial interface for communication that operates at clock rates up to 50 MHz and allows data to be read after the conversion while achieving a 1 MSPS throughput rate. This Click board™ also features the ADuM5401, isolated DC-DC converter used to isolate the logic signals, power, and feedback paths in the DC-DC converter resulting in total isolation solution.

Many features such as high throughput rate with ultralow power consumption, wide input bandwidth, accuracy, and speed make it an ideal choice for a wide variety of industrial measurements, data acquisition systems, monitoring functions, and many more.

