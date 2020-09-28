ISM TX Click is a compact add-on board that contains an ASK and (G)FSK transmitter with a programmable SPI interface. This board features the MAX41460, a UHF sub-GHz ISM/SRD transmitter designed to transmit On-Off Keying (OOK), Amplitude- Shift Keying (ASK), Frequency-Shift Keying (FSK), and Gaussian (G)FSK (or 2GFSK) data from Maxim Integrated. The fast response time of the integrated PLL allows for frequency-hopping, spread-spectrum protocols for increased range, and security. Its crystal-based architecture provides greater modulation depth, faster frequency settling, higher tolerance of the transmit frequency, and reduced temperature dependence.

This Click board™ is fitting for remote low-speed communication, such as the remote keyless access, garage or gate doors control, home automation, and similar applications where this kind of communication is applicable.

