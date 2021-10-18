ISM RX 3 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a Sub-GHz RF receiver. This board features the MAX41470, a high-performance, low-power receiver ideal for amplitude shift-keyed (ASK) and frequency shift-keyed (FSK) data from Maxim Integrated, now part of Analog Devices. It can be configured for three sub-1GHz bands using an onboard 16MHz crystal: 287MHz to 320MHz, 425MHz to 480MHz, and 860MHz to 960MHz, fully programmable through an SPI interface. The receiver has excellent RF sensitivity and long-range, allows input signals up to 0dBm of power at the RF input, and features a fully programmable, self-polling (duty cycling) mode with preamble detection and interrupt output to wake up an external MCU.

This Click board™ is suitable for cost- and power-sensitive applications, such as home automation and security, building access control, remote keyless entry, garage or gate doors control, and similar applications.

For more information about ISM RX 3 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe