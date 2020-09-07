ISM RX 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a pin configurable, low current, sub-GHz EZRadio® receiver. This board features the Si4356, a standalone Sub-GHz RF receiver IC, from Silicon Labs, which provides a true plug-and-play receive option. The Si4356 features a (G)FSK/OOK demodulator, and it has a good sensitivity up to –113 dBm that allows longer operating range, while the low current consumption of 12 mA in Active and 50 nA in Stand-by Mode provides superior battery life.

This Click board™ is fitting for remote low-speed communication, such as the remote keyless access, garage or gate doors control, industrial control, home automation, and similar applications where this kind of communication is applicable.

