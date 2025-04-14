ISM 3 Click for ultra-low power wireless communication in the sub-1 GHz ISM and SRD bands

Extend the reach of your IoT devices in the 433MHz band with S2-LP

ISM 3 Click is a compact add-on board designed for low-power wireless communication in the sub-1 GHz ISM and SRD frequency bands. It features the S2-LP 433MHz RF transceiver from STMicroelectronics.

KEY FEATURES:



Sub-1 GHz operation: Operates in the license-free 433MHz ISM band

Operates in the license-free 433MHz ISM band Ultra-low power consumption: Optimized for energy-efficient applications

Optimized for energy-efficient applications Multiple modulation schemes: Supports various modulation types for flexible communication

Supports various modulation types for flexible communication Programmable data rates: Allows adjustment of data transmission speeds

Allows adjustment of data transmission speeds Excellent receiver sensitivity: Ensures reliable reception of weak signals

Ensures reliable reception of weak signals Adjustable RF output power: Enables optimization of transmission range and power consumption

Enables optimization of transmission range and power consumption Automatic packet handling: Simplifies data transmission and reception

Simplifies data transmission and reception SIGFOX™ and MONARCH support: Compatible with low-power wide-area network technologies

Compatible with low-power wide-area network technologies SPI interface: Provides easy communication with the host microcontroller

Provides easy communication with the host microcontroller Configurable GPIO pins: Offers three flexible GPIO pins for additional control

APPLICATIONS:



Enable wireless communication for utility meters

Connect smart home devices and sensors

devices and sensors Achieve wireless data acquisition from industrial sensors

sensors Provide low-power wireless connectivity for security systems

Enable wireless communication for various sensor networks connecting to the cloud

Any application requiring low-power, long-range wireless communication in the sub-1 GHz bands

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about ISM 3 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



