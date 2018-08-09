Product successfully added to your shopping cart
IrThermo 3 click - contactless measurement of the object temperature

Published: 09/08/2018

IrThermo 3 click - contactless measurement of the object temperature

Have you ever had a need to measure a temperature from afar? Such a situation might occur if you need to measure the temperature at the place that is hard to reach or it's hazardous. Some of the uses are in industrial temperature control of moving parts which are hard to reach, air conditioning devices, and similar applications that require accurate temperature measurement.

Having these situations in mind, our engineers designed the IrThermo 3 click board.  The device is calibrated to sense objects with the temperature ranging from -20 ℃ up to 200 ℃, with the ambient temperature ranging up to 80℃, with the resolution of 0.02℃.  The measured data is available via the industry standard I2C communication bus.

IR Thermo 3 click uses the MLX90632 FIR sensor from Melexis as the contactless temperature sensor. This sensor is a thermopile IR sensor. A thermopile sensor is actually a serially connected thermocouple array, with hot junctions located on the heat absorbing membrane.

For more details about our amazing IrThermo 3 click please visit our website.

