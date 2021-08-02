IRNSS Click is a compact add-on board that provides fast positioning capability. This board features the L89H, a high-performance IRNSS-enabled GNSS module capable of acquiring and tracking GPS, IRNSS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS signals from Quectel Wireless Solutions. The module can work at L1 and L5 bands with two embedded antennas simultaneously with a default configuration of GPS+Galileo+IRNSS. Compared with the GNSS module that works at the L1 band only, the L89H uses signals in default configuration to increase the number of visible satellites, reduce TTFF and enhance positioning accuracy, mainly when is used in rough urban environments.

This Click board™ is suitable for both acquisition and tracking and represents an ideal product for automotive, consumer, and industrial tracking applications.



