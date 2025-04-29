IR Sense 6 Click for precise non-contact temperature detection

Experience accurate non-contact temperature sensing with the ZTPD-2210

IR Sense 6 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise non-contact temperature detection. It features the ZTPD-2210 thermopile sensor from Amphenol, which provides a fully calibrated digital output.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

Non-contact temperature measurement: Measures temperature without physical contact

Measures temperature without physical contact Calibrated digital output: Provides temperature readings directly in digital format

Provides temperature readings directly in digital format Wide temperature range: Supports measurements from -20°C to 100°C

Supports measurements from -20°C to 100°C Ambient temperature compensation: Ensures accurate readings across different environments

Ensures accurate readings across different environments Wide Field of View (FoV): Offers a 90° field of view for broader coverage

APPLICATIONS:



Enables the development of contactless temperature measurement devices

devices Monitors temperature within vehicle cabins

Provides temperature feedback for efficient climate control in HVAC systems

systems Integrates temperature sensing into smart home devices

devices Suitable for non-invasive temperature screening in healthcare settings

settings Provides non-contact temperature monitoring in industrial processes

For more information about IR Sense 6 Click visit the official product page.



