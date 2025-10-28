IR Grid 5 Click designed for precise thermal imaging and non-contact temperature measurement

Capture detailed thermal images and measure temperature without contact using the MLX90642

IR Grid 5 Click is a compact add-on board that provides precise thermal imaging and non-contact temperature measurement capabilities. It is based on the MLX90642, a fully calibrated 32x24-pixel thermal infrared (IR) array imager from Melexis.

Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping Thermal Array Imager: Features a 32x24-pixel resolution, integrating 768 FIR (Far-Infrared) pixels for creating thermal images

Features a 32x24-pixel resolution, integrating 768 FIR (Far-Infrared) pixels for creating thermal images Fully Calibrated: Comes pre-calibrated for accurate ambient compensation

Comes pre-calibrated for accurate ambient compensation Internal Temperature Sensor: Includes an internal reference sensor for accurate ambient compensation and linearized temperature output

Includes an internal reference sensor for accurate ambient compensation and linearized temperature output Selectable Field-of-View (FoV): Offers flexible FoV options: 55°x35° and 110°x75°

Offers flexible FoV options: 55°x35° and 110°x75° I2C Interface: The linearized temperature output is accessible via the I2C interface

Ideal for developing visual infrared thermometers that provide a thermal image along with temperature data

that provide a thermal image along with temperature data Suitable for motion and intrusion detection systems

systems Used for industrial process monitoring and non-contact temperature measurement of machinery and equipment

and non-contact temperature measurement of machinery and equipment Provides thermal data for optimization and fault detection in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems

Excellent for other general non-contact temperature sensing applications

