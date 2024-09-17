IR Grid 4 Click featuring a fully calibrated thermal IR array sensor in a Click Snap form factor

Achieve non-contact temperature measurement and thermal imaging using the MLX90641

IR Grid 4 Click is a compact add-on board designed for accurate non-contact temperature measurement and thermal imaging. Powered by the MLX90641 thermal IR array from Melexis, it offers advanced capabilities and precision.

KEY FEATURES:

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards Thermal imaging: Captures and displays thermal images based on temperature variations within the field of view

Captures and displays thermal images based on temperature variations within the field of view High-resolution thermal imaging: Captures detailed thermal images with a 16x12 pixel matrix

Captures detailed thermal images with a 16x12 pixel matrix Accurate temperature measurement: Measures temperatures from -40°C to +300°C with a typical accuracy of 1°C

Measures temperatures from -40°C to +300°C with a typical accuracy of 1°C Non-contact measurement: Eliminates the need for direct physical contact, making it suitable for various applications

Eliminates the need for direct physical contact, making it suitable for various applications I2C communication: Uses a standard I2C interface for easy communication and configuration with the host MCU

APPLICATIONS:



Detect intruders based on changes in thermal patterns

based on changes in thermal patterns Monitor and control temperatures in industrial processes

Provide a visual representation of temperature distributions

Optimize HVAC systems based on temperature readings

systems based on temperature readings Used in various scientific experiments and research projects

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about IR Grid 4 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE