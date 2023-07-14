IR Gesture 3 Click is a compact add-on board that provides contactless gesture recognition. This board features the ADPD1080, a photometric front-end from Analog Devices. The IR Gesture 3 Click allows gesture recognition in two dimensions, with a built-in optical filter and a sharp visible light cutoff. It eliminates the need for external lenses and preserves the dynamic range of the sensor when placed under sunlight or indoor lighting. It does not require a precise alignment because its sensor maintains a linear response within the ±35° angular field of view.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for the development of various gesture sensing applications, from hand swipe gestures (left, right, up, down, wave), air click, and flicks to multizone proximity detection.

For more information about IR Gesture 3 Click, visit the official product page.

