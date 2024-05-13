IR Eclipse 2 Click - Transmissive photomicrosensor for precise object detection

See through anything up to 3mm with EE-SX1330 transmissive photomicrosensor

IR Eclipse 2 Click is a compact add-on board that detects objects' presence or absence using an infrared beam. This board features the EE-SX1330 photomicrosensor from OMRON that uses an infrared beam and a phototransistor to detect objects interrupting the beam.

KEY FEATURES:

Photo interrupter ability for any application: Adds photo interrupter functionality to any application for object detection using an infrared beam.

Adds photo interrupter functionality to any application for object detection using an infrared beam. Up to 3mm detection space: Effectively detects objects up to 3mm in size. This is the distance between the photomicrosensor and phototransistor where an object can interrupt the infrared beam.

Effectively detects objects up to 3mm in size. This is the distance between the photomicrosensor and phototransistor where an object can interrupt the infrared beam. Detection through digital signal: Provides a digital output for reliable object presence/absence detection. This simplifies integration with MCUs for easy data reading.

Provides a digital output for reliable object presence/absence detection. This simplifies integration with MCUs for easy data reading. Device enable feature: Enable or disable the sensor for power management. This allows you to conserve power when the object detection is not required.

Enable or disable the sensor for power management. This allows you to conserve power when the object detection is not required. Object detection LED indicator: Built-in LED provides visual indication of object detection. This is helpful for debugging and monitoring the sensor's functionality during development.

Built-in LED provides visual indication of object detection. This is helpful for debugging and monitoring the sensor's functionality during development. 3.3V and 5V MCUs compatibility: Compatible with a wide range of MCUs, offering greater flexibility in your project design.

APPLICATIONS:



Achieve precise object detection for paper feeding or jam prevention. Ensure accurate line projection by detecting misalignment. Attain reliable presence or absence detection of any object within the 3mm range. Monitor movement of parts within a machine. Calculate rotation speed based on object interruptions.

E mbedded W iki:



Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



