IPD 2 Click featuring an automotive-grade two-channel high-side switch

Control the flow of power to connected loads (resistive, inductive, and capacitive) with the BV2HD070EFU-C

IPD 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for efficient and reliable high-side switching in automotive and industrial applications. Featuring the BV2HD070EFU-C, an automotive-grade two-channel high-side switch from ROHM Semiconductor, it offers exceptional performance and protection.

KEY FEATURES:



High current capability: Handles high currents for various load requirements

Wide input voltage range: Operates with a wide range of input voltages

Built-in protection: Includes overcurrent, thermal shutdown, undervoltage lockout, and open load detection for enhanced reliability

Configurable overcurrent limits: Allows for customization of overcurrent protection

Diagnostic output: Provides feedback on the status of the switch for troubleshooting

APPLICATIONS:



Control headlamps, tail lights, and other automotive lighting systems

Drive motors for various automotive functions

Control solenoids for actuators and valves

Manage power distribution within automotive systems

