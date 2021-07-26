IoT Webinar Invitation - How to Rapidly Build an IoT Prototype

If you are looking for an embedded platform that can reduce your time for evaluating new technology and developing new products we highly suggest you join Thales IoT Webinar Wednesday on July 28th! Click HERE to join the webinar.



We have partnered up with Thales to bring trusted cellular IoT connectivity to our Click board™ range which have the power to change your IoT development approach forever with accessible, quick and inexpensive ready-made building blocks.



Click boards™ are made to save developers time: You do not have to worry about designing a new board - just to test some idea or concept. Instead, you can use plug-and-play building blocks that simply add new functionalities to your prototype.



Join Thales Webinar Wednesday, where our Product Marketing Manager Aleksandar Mitrovic will be one of the speakers.





This seminar will be offered twice:



09:00 CEST Munich time / 15:00 CST Bejing time

17:00 CEST Munich time / 08:00 PDT Pacific time

To learn more and register, click here.

Your Mikroe