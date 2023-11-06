IoT ExpressLink 3 Click is a compact add-on board that allows users to connect easily to IoT ExpressLink services and securely interact with cloud applications and other devices. This board features the NORA-W256WS, a standalone multi-radio module from u-blox. The module supports Wi-Fi radio at 802.11b/g/n standard and 2.4GHz of ISM band. It also supports the Bluetooth Low Energy 5. The embedded AWS IoT ExpressLink-compliant software includes secured pre-flashed certificates in the module.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for the development of smart homes, industrial automation, health care, consumer electronics, and many more.

AWS IOT EXPRESSLINK

AWS IoT ExpressLink is a powerful solution for swiftly developing IoT devices that securely connect to the AWS Cloud. It leverages a series of hardware modules equipped with software that adheres to AWS's strict security requirements, making it faster and easier to connect devices to the Cloud securely and seamlessly interface with a vast array of over 200 AWS services. AWS IoT ExpressLink not only expedites cloud connectivity but also reduces development costs by delegating networking and cryptography tasks to the module, simplifying device connection, and monitoring device fleet health and security updates at scale.

Several modules can be found in the form of our compact Click board™ line of products, simplifying your hardware development and reducing development time. For further explanation, you can discover more about the features offered by this solution at the official AWS IoT ExpressLink page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

