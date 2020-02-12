This is a beginner project that can be done in two hours if you have the specified materials and if you follow this useful tutorial.

The project we are talking about is titled IoT Alcohol Tester and it was created by Francesco Manetti. Check this tutorial out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

The creator used one of our products – the essential Alcohol Click, which has high sensitivity to alcohol and it can be used to detect alcohol in concentrations from 0.04 to 4mg/l. It was designed to run on a 5V power supply only, and it communicates with the target microcontroller through the AN pin on the mikroBUS™ line. The Alcohol Click is ideally used for a portable alcohol detector and a breathalyzer for estimating BAC (blood alcohol content).

With this demo, you will create a device capable of estimating blood alcohol content from a breath sample, thus making your own alcohol sensor.

For more information about the Alcohol Click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe