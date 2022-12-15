Introducing the DISCON standard

Today we are announcing a new open standard – DISCON. This standard defines both display socket and display board, facilitating simple installation and replacement of any type of display on a development board that carries the DISCON socket.

Our CEO, Nebojsa Matic comments, “With DISCON, we are ensuring absolute compatibility between the development board and any of the supported displays, regardless of their size and type.”

STANDARDIZATION IS A MUST

By achieving the goal of a universal standard for display-type add-on boards, months of wasted development time and money are saved, and enormous design flexibility and scalability has been made possible. The DISCON standard specifies functional and æsthetic requirements that must be respected in the development process. This includes the physical layout of the display board, communication and power supply pins, the size and the shape of the display board, and the silkscreen marking conventions for both the add-on boards and sockets. It permits all sizes and styles of TFT display to be used – currently 3.5in, 4.3in, 5in and 7in units, and capacitive, capacitive with bezel, capacitive with frame, and resistive styles are supported.

PLUG&PLAY CONCEPT

The DISCON display board socket consists of a 2x20-pin connector with a proprietary pin configuration and silkscreen markings. The connector is a female 2x20-pin device, on a standard 2.54mm pitch. It may also have a polarization post for easier positioning of the display board. The pin-out consists of four different groups of pins – I2C, GPIO, data pins for the parallel data port, and optional control pins - along with power supply pins.

GROWING ALL THE TIME

Already, we offer 16 different DISCON add-on boards covering different technologies, sizes and types. To learn more, please visit DISCON official page.

Your MIKROE