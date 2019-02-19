Introducing our new distributor in India – Thingbits Electronics

Exciting news - Mikroe is spreading all over the world! The list of our distributors has just gotten longer. We are proud to introduce our new distributor in India, Thingbits Electronics.

India is a dynamic, evolving market for the embedded industry. More and more embedded engineers are graduating and companies are emerging every year, making India an aspiring force of the industry.

Thingbits.net is an online store that sells bits for electronics projects. Here’s what they say about themselves:

“We, Thingbits Electronics, are a team of passionate makers based in Mumbai, India. We love making stuff and we want to help people easily make their own stuff without unnecessary trouble. Searching and importing goods from everywhere in the world can get very expensive, and our mission is to provide engineers with all the things they need to make great products at affordable rates.

The quality and usability of Mikroe products help us serve our purpose of delivering the best of the products to everyone in India. Mikroe has exhaustive categories of products for every prototyping need of a maker/engineer. We are delighted to be the distributor for Mikroe.”

We are delighted for this collaboration on our part, too!

Check out all our products in the Mikroe category at the thingbits.net shop.