We are happy to announce that we have our first Greek distributor Hellas Digital.

Hellas Digital was established at Glyfada, Athens (Greece) since 2003. Their mission is to forever change the way people work, think and communicate. They have been working with the greatest companies from all over the world in order to provide cutting-edge technologies to their customers.

