Introducing NECTO Studio Series - an effective Crash Cource

"What I hear, I forget. What I see, I remember. What I do, I understand". - Confucius. Tutorials play a crucial role in expediting the learning curve for individuals across various domains. By providing step-by-step guidance and demonstrations, tutorials offer a structured and accessible learning path that accelerates the acquisition of new skills and knowledge. We are excited to announce that we have a new YouTube series about NECTO Studio that will enhance the learning experience for our valued customers. Through these tutorials, we aim to offer a structured learning path that breaks down complex concepts into manageable segments, ensuring that even beginners can easily grasp the fundamentals.

The first episode in the NECTO Studio Series is going to showcase the installation procedure on your device. Our Creative Roads Manager, Branko Jaksic, will be discussing installation steps needed for proper NECTO Studio as well as CODEGRIP Suite deployment alongside successful NECTO Studio login. Let's get started! Take a closer look:



NECTO - AN EFFECTIVE IDE FOR THE EMBEDDED INDUSTRY

In this particular video tutorial, we will be installing NECTO Studio - an integrated development environment (IDE) - which is a straightforward process that can significantly enhance your programming experience. We will begin by visiting the official website of the NECTO Studio IDE. We will be looking for the "download NECTO Studio" section and locating the appropriate version for your operating system. Once the download is complete, we will locate the installer file on a computer and double-click on it to launch the installation wizard. We will follow the on-screen instructions, which typically involve accepting the license agreement, choosing the installation location, and selecting additional features. After confirming preferences, we will click on the "Install" button to initiate the installation process.

The IDE will now be installed on a computer, and you will be able to launch it from the desktop shortcut or the Start menu. Upon opening the IDE for the first time, you might be prompted to configure the initial settings.

Congratulations! You have successfully installed the IDE, and you're now ready to begin your programming journey in a robust and feature-rich development environment.

CODEGRIP - EFFORTLESS DEBUGGING

You might be prompted to install CODEGRIP Suite while installing NECTO Studio. What is it? The unified solution, designed to perform programming and debugging tasks on a range of different microcontroller devices (MCUs) based on both the ARM® Cortex®-M, RISC-V and PIC®, dsPIC, PIC32 and AVR architectures from Microchip.

In conclusion, the decision to start releasing tutorials for MIKROE software and hardware product lines proves to be immensely beneficial for our company and our valued customers. By providing accessible and comprehensive guidance, we empower individuals, regardless of their expertise level, to unlock the full potential NECTO Studio. These tutorials will serve as invaluable resources, accelerating the learning curve and reducing the barriers to entry for our products. By offering step-by-step instructions, practical demonstrations, and real-life examples, we enable users to gain a deep understanding of our software and hardware, maximizing their efficiency and productivity. Moreover, these tutorials foster a stronger connection between our customers and our brand, as they appreciate the support and resources we provide to help them SUCCEED!





