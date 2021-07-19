Introducing a partnership with Sensirion

We are proud to announce a partnership with Sensirion, a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. Its product range includes gas and liquid sensors as well as differential pressure and environmental sensors for measuring temperature and humidity, volatile organic compounds (VOC), CO2, formaldehyde and particulate matter.

Sensirion continues to set standards and advance the sensor industry with their products. With cutting-edge technology and years of experience, they find solutions to even the most complicated demands, consistently staying ahead of the pack.

Their leading position in offering a broad product portfolio of innovate sensor solutions matches perfectly with our vision.

„Providing first class development tools is a major element in enabling our customers’ success, and MikroElektronika has been an ideal partner in this endeavor: from pioneering the plug-and-play Click Board standard to providing drivers and documentation for their designs, MikroElektronika offers a complete support package that makes integrating Sensirion sensors a breeze and lets customers focus on realizing their ideas.”

Johannes Winkelmann, Head of Global Developer Ecosystem & Partnerships at Sensirion

To see the list of Mikroe products that feature Sensirion sensors, visit our Sensirion Partner page. And, to see all Sensirion development boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard please visit the official Sensirion mikroBUS™ section.

Your Mikroe