Internal Quad Band Active PWB Antenna (W3501) is a small but powerful flat patch multiband antenna designed for GSM 850/GSM 900/DCS/PCS frequency range for satellite tracking, ISM, and wireless applications. Measuring just 25x87mm with its flexible PCB thickness of 0.2mm, this antenna is incredibly efficient and has a nominal impedance of 50Ω. Besides a U.FL connector type, with a 56mm cable length for easy integration, and the possibility of mounting with adhesive tape on the backside (not included in the antenna), this antenna offers convenient and secure mounting options.

For more information about Internal Quad Band Active PWB Antenna, visit the official product page.

