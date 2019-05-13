Intelligent thermopile sensor for temperature, proximity, and motion detection

Presence click is equipped with the TPiS 1S 1385, a thermophile sensor from CaliPile™ series. The TPiS 1S 1385 has an integrated signal processing, making it perfectly suited for portable and battery-operated devices. Thanks to the advanced signal processing circuit and its low power consumption, this thermopile sensor can be used beyond simple remote temperature measurement.

An infrared light emitted from the object is detected by the thermopile sensor, converted by a highly sensitive 17-bit ADC, and digitally processed by the event detection engine. Event detection algorithms can be fine-tuned over the I2C interface. Detected events can be reported over the interrupt pin, which can be used as a wake-up proximity trigger for the host system, ensuring very low power consumption.

Thanks to the multifunctional TPiS 1S 1385 thermophile sensor, this Click board™ can be used for the development of a wide range of different applications, including:

wake-up function for battery operated devices

Near-field human presence sensing

Human motion detection

Short-range temperature measurement

Fast remote over-temperature protection

