The Index Counter Click is based around the TLE4966K, which is a high sensitivity and high stability of the magnetic switching points sensor with reverse battery protection (-18 V).

This sensor has many features that make it a perfect solution for small designs such as the Index Counter Click board™. One of these features is certainly its high level of integration that allows a minimal number of external components. Given the features it offers, this Click can best be used for highly accurate & precise applications with a speed signal for every magnetic pole pair, as well as direction information.

