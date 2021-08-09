Inclinometer Click is a compact add-on board that offers best-in-class characteristics for inclination measurements. This board features the SCL3300, a high-performance inclinometer sensor component from Murata. The SCL3300 is a three-axis inclinometer sensor designed and manufactured for high stability, reliability, and quality requirements with angle output based on Murata's proven capacitive 3D-MEMS technology. Signal processing is performed in a mixed-signal ASIC with a flexible SPI digital interface.

This Click board™ is suitable for applications demanding high stability with demanding environmental requirements such as tilt sensing, machine control, inertial measurement units, positioning and guidance systems, and many more.

