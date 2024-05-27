Inclinometer 3 Click - digital 2-axis inclinometer based on capacitive 3D-MEMS technology

High-performance two-axis (XY) inclinometer based on the SCL3400-D01 for precise tilt and leveling measurement applications

Inclinometer 3 Click is a compact, reliable add-on board designed for precise tilt and leveling measurements. This board uses the Murata’s SCL3400-D01, a high-performance two-axis inclinometer sensor leveraging advanced 3D-MEMS capacitive technology.

KEY FEATURES:

High-precision 2-axis (XY) inclinometer: Measures tilt on both the X and Y axes with exceptional accuracy, ideal for precise level and orientation detection.

Advanced capacitive 3D-MEMS technology: Delivers reliable and stable tilt measurements even in harsh environments.

SPI serial interface: Easy integration with MCUs for real-time data acquisition.

Selectable measurement modes: Provides options for optimizing sensor performance based on specific application requirements.

Ultra-high resolution up to 32768LSB/g: Offers exceptional detail in tilt measurements, crucial for applications demanding the utmost precision.

Superior sensitivity and precision: Accurately detects even the slightest changes in tilt for reliable system operation.

Ultra-low noise density: Minimizes signal interference for clean and accurate tilt data.

APPLICATIONS:



Detect tiny movements in various objects, helping to identify potential problems early on.

Provide high-accuracy tilt data for IMUs, enabling precise orientation tracking in robots, drones, and navigation systems.

Ensure accurate platform leveling for various equipment, leading to improved positioning and guidance.



