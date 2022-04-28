Inclinometer 2 Click is a compact add-on board that measures the orientation angle of an object with respect to the force of gravity. This board features the IIS2ICLX, high accuracy, and resolution two-axis inclinometer from STMicroelectronics. It allows selectable full-scale measurements in ranges of ±0.5/±1/±2/±3g in two axes with a configurable host interface that supports both SPI and I2C serial communication. The sensing element is manufactured using a dedicated micromachining process developed by STMicroelectronics to produce inertial sensors and actuators on silicon wafers.

Its high accuracy, stability over temperature, and repeatability make this Click board™ particularly suitable for inclination measurement applications such as precision inclinometers, equipment installation/monitoring, robotics, industrial automation, and more.

For more information about Inclinometer 2 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE