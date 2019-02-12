If you need to simplify the design, the Temp-Log 4 click is here

It happens every so often that one of the major goals for your upcoming project is to reduce the number of external components as much as possible. In order to do so, you need a piece of hardware which can simplify the design. The Temp-Log 4 click is a temperature measuring Click board™ designed with this in mind.

It features the SE97B IC, an accurate temperature sensor IC with an integrated EEPROM. Besides the thermal sensor, this IC is equipped with an additional 256 bytes of EEPROM, integrated on the same die. The additional bytes are what makes the Temp-Log 4 a useful choice for many applications: it allows the auxiliary data to be stored within the same IC--no additional EEPROM IC is required.

The presence of EEPROM can be utilized for many different tasks: recording of temperature peaks, storage of event alerts, and similar. This makes Temp-Log 4 a great solution for the development of various embedded applications based on temperature measurement and data logging.

