RiBUS click - one display adapter to rule them all

If you are looking for a serial display solution for your application, this modular system is something that you must try!

RiBUS click board is offering you easy connection of the numerous Riverdi displays by using serial interface to your host controller. Their modular system allows the same display size to be available in different configurations, to adapt to any project.

This adapter Click board™ can be used to interface any Riverdi intelligent display module over the RiBUS connector with the MCU systems equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket. For selecting the best display for your application from diverse catalog of Riverdi displays visit our shop.

For more information about RiBUS click and feel free to visit its webpage.