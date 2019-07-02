Ideal for measuring the relative humidity and temperature

Equipped with the HTU21DF, an accurate and reliable sensor IC, packed in a miniature 3x3mm DFN package, Temp&Hum 13 click is perfectly suited for measuring the relative humidity (RH) and temperature.

It can be used for the development of the many different relative humidities and temperature measuring applications, including weather stations, reliable monitoring systems, asset tracking, HVAC/R based applications, and more.

The key features of the Temp&Hum 13 click include:

fast response time

low power consumption

full interchangeability with no calibration required

instantaneous desaturation after long periods in the saturation phase

For more information about the Temp&Hum 13 click, visit the product page.