Ideal for driving small bipolar stepper motors - H-Bridge click

Let's get things moving. Let's get some speed. We have a new motor control Click board, and it's ready to control all your bipolar stepper motors - H-Bridge click.

Precision and speed

H-Bridge click is a high-efficiency dual H-bridge driver, capable of providing high current while driving the connected load with up to 7V. Since the used driver IC has two full H-bridge channels, this Click board™ is an ideal solution for driving smaller bipolar stepper motors.

The main component of this Click board is the MC34933 dual H-bridge driver from NXP. Each of the H-bridge channels features two high-side and two low-side MOSFETs, used to control the current flow through the coils of the motor.

This Click board can be easily driven over the GPIO pins of the host MCU. But you should know that we provide a library which you can use for even more simplified control of the H-Bridge click. The library offers functions for setting the rotation speed with selectable acceleration and deceleration, direction, half and full step driving mode, setting the output stages, and more. So head to our Libstock page for this Click board, and hit the download button.

For more information about H-Bridge click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika