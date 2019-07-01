Ideal for control small DC motors and inductive loads

H-Bridge 3 click is designed for the control of small DC motors and inductive loads, it features.

This IC meets the harsh automotive environmental conditions and it is qualified in accordance with the AEC-Q100 standard, also has set of features such as the short circuit and over-temperature protection, under-voltage protection, detailed SPI diagnosis or simple error flag and fully 3.3/5.5V compatible logic inputs.

H-bridge 3 click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

