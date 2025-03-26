I2C MUX 8 Click designed to expand a single I2C bus into four independent channels

Expand and manage I2C communication with the TPT29546A

I2C MUX 8 Click is a compact add-on board designed to expand a single I2C bus into four independent channels for conflict-free communication with multiple I2C devices. It is based on the TPT29546A, a four-channel I2C switch from 3PEAK.

KEY FEATURES:



Expands one I2C bus into four selectable channels Bidirectional translating switch: Allows communication between devices with different voltage levels

Enables flexible channel selection and control Fast-mode I2C support: Supports I2C communication speeds up to 400kHz

Offers address selection via onboard jumpers Built-in bus recovery: Includes a mechanism to reset stuck I2C buses

APPLICATIONS:



Manage multiple I2C devices in complex server and storage systems

Enable communication with various I2C peripherals in telecommunication equipment

equipment Control numerous I2C sensors and actuators in industrial environments

environments Allow individual addressing and control of multiple identical I2C sensors or peripherals

sensors or peripherals Simplify I2C communication in systems with a high number of I2C devices



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



