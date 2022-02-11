I2C MUX 7 Click is a compact add-on board representing a bidirectional selector dedicated to applications with I2C slave address conflicts. This board features the PI4MSD5V9547, an octal bidirectional translating multiplexer controlled by the I2C-bus from Texas Instruments. Only one SCL/SDA channel can be selected at a time, determined by the contents of the programmable control register. The board powers up with Channel 0 connected, allowing immediate communication between the Master and downstream devices on that channel. The PI4MSD5V9547 also supports hot insertion, has a low Stand-by current, and has no glitch during the Power-Up sequence.

This Click board™ is suitable for a wide range of applications from industrial to medical, communications, and automotive systems.

