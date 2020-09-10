I2C MUX 4 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a dual bidirectional translating switch dedicated for applications with I2C slave address conflicts. This board features the TCA9543APWR, a low voltage 2-channel I2C bus switch with interrupt logic from Texas Instruments. The master SCL/SDA signals are directed to two downstream pairs, or channels, where either individual SCL/SDA channel or both channels can be selected by setting the programmable control register. It has two interrupts and a Reset input which allows the TCA9543A to recover from a situation where one of the downstream I2C buses is stuck in a low state.

This Click board™ is suitable to work with I2C interfaces for applications such as fault isolation, address conflict, level translation, or broadcast communication.

