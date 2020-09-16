I2C MUX 3 Click is a compact add-on board that contains eight bidirectional translating switches dedicated for applications with I2C slave address conflicts. This board features the TCA9548APWR, a low voltage 8-channel I2C bus switch with an active-low reset input from Texas Instruments. It possesses three programmable address pins that allow up to eight TCA9548APWR devices, supports hot insertion, has a low Stand-by current, and no glitch during Power-Up with all switch channels deselected.

This Click board™ is suitable to work with I2C interfaces for applications such as fault isolation, address conflict, level translation, or broadcast communication (servers, routers...).

