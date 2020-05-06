The I2C MUX 2 Click is a quad bidirectional translating I2C and SMBus switch with reset function, intended for applications with I2C slave address conflicts (multiple, identical temp sensors).

It features a quad bidirectional translating switch controlled via the I2C bus, labeled as TCA9545A from Texas Instruments. Given its main features, this Click is ideally used for Servers, Routers (telecom switching equipment), Factory automation, and Products with I2C slave address conflicts (multiple, identical temp. sensors).

For more information about the I2C MUX 2 Click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe