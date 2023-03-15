I2C Isolator 6 Click is a compact add-on board that offers completely isolated bidirectional communication. This board features the ADUM2250, a two-channel, 5kVRMS I2C digital isolator from Analog Devices. The ADUM2250 provides two bidirectional channels, supporting a completely isolated I2C interface that eliminates the need for splitting I2C signals into separate transmit and receive signals for use with standalone optocouplers. It supports data rates from DC up to 1MHz and has a hot swap circuitry to prevent data glitches.

This Click board™ is suitable for transferring digital signals between circuits with different power domains at ambient temperatures.

For more information, visit the I2C Isolator 6 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1300+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE